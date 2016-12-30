With the New Year arriving, among the changes being rung in are new rates for Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation premiums.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, the average employer premium rate drops to $1.24 per $100 of assessed payroll from $1.34.

That's a decline of 7.5 per cent.

The rates differ depending on the industry, but there are declines in most categories.

For example, in the restaurant industry, the rate per $100 is declining to 82 cents from 87 cents.

In a relatively small number of categories, the rate is increasing slightly.

For instance, in open pit mining, the premium per $100 is going up a penny from 2016's 86 cents.