Red ribbons are now tied along the Albert Street bridge in Regina after the annual celebration of International Women's Day.

Supporters were encouraged to wear red. There were also red ribbons available that had been smudged in support of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people.

International Women's Day is on March 8, but this celebration was held Sunday.

"There's so much for us to celebrate in terms of women's contributions and also we still have a long way to go in terms of women really being equal in our society and feeling safe," said Rhonda Rosenberg, executive director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan. She's one of the principal organizers of the march.

Join Me On The Bridge

This year, the march was more of a demonstration modelled after a global movement called Join Me On The Bridge.

"[It] started in Rwanda and the Congo when women on both sides of the border were involved in violent war conflict and the bridge was sort of a safe space," Rosenberg said.

Red ribbons were tied on the pillars of the Albert Street bridge Sunday as part of the demonstration. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

"It was a place where they learned that they could come together and share their stories and support each other. That was taken up as a global movement as a symbol of peace and of solidarity."

Around 50 people came out in support.

The Sisters of Mercy choir was present to sing "Quiet". (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

Ayla Dmyterko of the Regina Immigrant Women Centre said she was excited to share the experience with her English students from the centre.

"It's really fun to share with newcomers the way we celebrate Women's Day in Canada so it'll be really beautiful to do that all together on the bridge," she said, just before the demonstration began.