Seven women's groups have penned a letter encouraging federal ministers to take action on the Saskatchewan government's closure of STC, the province's bus transportation service.

The letter, addressed to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the lack of public transit in rural and remote areas will disproportionately harm women.

It asks the federal government to intervene "in the name of reconciliation, equality, and human rights to rectify the situation of public transportation access in Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan's domestic abuse rate is twice the national average, and the province has one of the highest rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the country, the women said in the letter.

It reads, "the Government of Saskatchewan is unfairly making cutbacks in critical public services that put women's lives and well being at risk."

The Saskatchewan Transportation Service ended service on May 31 after it was announced alongside the budget in March that it would be wound down. (CBC)

The seven women signed on behalf of their provincial and national organizations:

The Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Aboriginal Women's Circle Corporation

Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group

Saskatchewan Federation of Labour Women's Committee

Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan

Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women

The National Farmers Union Women's Advisory

The letter says 35.6 per cent of Saskatchewan's population lives in rural and remote communities, and cautions the province could be on the path to forming its own Highway of Tears, because "women, without accessibility or choice, are forced to hitchhike because they have no other alternative."

The women added that the Saskatchewan government is "disinterested in the link between MMIW and accessibility of transportation."

While private companies have stepped in to fill the gap between major centres, the women point out "no private companies have applied to offer public services in the north."

"The looming disaster is unconscionable in a time of public reconciliation."

The letter also lobbies for attention to similar situations affecting remote communities in other provinces due to fiscal austerity, including the shutdown of the Hudson Bay railway in northern Manitoba.

