A Saskatchewan woman whose laptop was destroyed after it was deemed suspicious by airport security in Regina has been reimbursed.

Tracey Britton was set to fly out to Peru for her father's wedding but something went wrong when her laptop was put through the scanner.

Britton says she was told it scanned for organic matter and there was a piece inside that looked like a detonator.

She ended up being detained for six hours and part of the airport's screening area was shut down while her laptop was looked at and then destroyed.

More than three months later, Britton has received a cheque for $660 from the Canadian Air Transport Security Agency.

Britton had also requested an apology but that appears not to be coming.

She said she's happy with the outcome.

"They came through for me and I'm glad they did," Britton said, adding she wasn't sure if the claim would go through. "It almost sounded like they weren't going to do it but thanks to a good claim representative I got what I needed."