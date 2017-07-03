Calgary playwright Wendy Froberg remembers the first time she had the feeling she had become "a woman of a certain age."

She was out walking with a friend and the friend's teenage daughter when a group of men walked by. The men looked back over their shoulders for a second glance and Froberg recalls being hit with the realization it was the younger women that caught their attention.

"It's a very interesting experience to feel like you are kind of transparent," Froberg said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

A shared experience

That feeling of being invisible was part of the reason she created A Woman of a Certain Age, a one-woman play she will be performing at the Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival this week.

At the time she wrote the play, described as a dark comedy, Froberg said many of her friends were going through the experience of aging in a society where there is pressure on women to be youthful.

Physical changes are just one aspect of the adjustments, she added.

Themes include death, loss

Froberg's play also considers the increasing awareness of death, and the experience of losing a partner, although she is not a widow herself.

"That's something as a woman, many married women are going to be experiencing because traditionally, typically, statistically, women outlive men," she said.

The play also explores the complications of being a woman in the "sandwich generation", simultaneously coping with raising children and caring for aging parents. Going through divorce is another of the themes explored in the play.

More than hot flashes

Froberg said she wanted it to be a story about more than hot flashes.

"You have to have a sense of humour about those kinds of things but I wanted it to be the real issues that women struggle with as they grow older," she said.

"I wanted it to have a message, a hopeful message of coping."

A Woman of a Certain Age will be performed at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday.

For more information visit the Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival website.