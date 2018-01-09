Woman missing after house fire on Sask. reserve

A 32-year-old woman is missing after a house fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation on Sunday.

RCMP responded to the scene around 3 a.m. CST that morning. The Loon Lake fire department was already on scene fighting the blaze.

Multiple people escaped the home with minor injuries but the missing woman is unaccounted for.

An investigating is ongoing by the RCMP's Forensic Identification Services and provincial fire officials. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

2015 fatal fire

Back in February 2015, two children died when a house caught fire on the same reserve.

The fire department in the neighbouring Loon Lake did not respond to the call due to an unpaid bill.

The fire chief at the time said the community should have paid the bill because then the situation might have been avoided.