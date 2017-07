A woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Onion Lake, Sask., on Monday.

A car and a van collided three kilometres south of Onion Lake on Highway 17 at about 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and two female youth passengers in the car were taken to hospital.

The man driving the van was also taken to hospital.

Onion Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate with help from an RCMP collision reconstructionist.