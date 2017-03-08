A woman is dead and six people were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Regina Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, just east of Pense, Sask., involved a car, two SUVs and a charter bus without passengers.

The woman was the only occupant of one of the SUVs and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been notified. Her name isn't being released.

While a blizzard warning had been issued for the area, RCMP aren't speculating if the weather was a factor in the crash.

Police didn't have any update on condition of the six injured people.

On Tuesday, police cautioned drivers not to use the highway.