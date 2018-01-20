Regina woman carrying child hit by vehicle

A 43-year-old woman carrying a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on the 1900 block of Truesdale Drive Friday morning.

The collision sent them to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The pair was crossing Truesdale to the south when the vehicle hit them. The driver stayed on the scene to assist until EMS arrived.

A section of Truesdale Drive was closed, from Ehman Bay to University Park Drive, while police investigated.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.