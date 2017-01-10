An argument between two females in Regina Monday ended with one allegedly stabbing the other in the chest.

Now a 29-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Police say it happened at a house on the 1400 block of Robinson Street in the North Central area at around 7:30 p.m. CST.

Police said the two were arguing inside the home and the argument turned physical.

The two were pulled apart by a mutual friend, but the argument resumed a short time later.

At that point, it is alleged the 29-year-old grabbed a paring knife and stabbed the other female, whose age was not available.

The suspect fled but was tracked down at another location and arrested without incident. The victim is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

In addition to being charged with assault with a weapon, the 29-year-old woman was also charged with breaching court conditions.