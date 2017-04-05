A 29-year-old Edmonton man is accused of holding a woman against her will in a Moose Jaw, Sask., hotel and beating her with a wrench.

Police received a call about the incident just after 4 a.m. CST Wednesday morning and arrested the man. They were told the woman had been forced to stay in the room for several hours.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, and was released with strict conditions.

Police said the woman received minor injuries.