Police are asking for the public's help to find a 49-year-old missing Regina woman.

Patrica Astle was last seen in the 400 block of Pioneer Drive, near Pioneer Village, at about 3:45 p.m. CST on Thursday.

She is described as being about five feet four inches tall and 170 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Astle was wearing grey sweatpants, a blue winter jacket and a green shirt.

Police said she is considered vulnerable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.