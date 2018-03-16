RCMP are investigating after a single vehicle crash killed a Witchekan Lake First Nation man Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a Witchekan Lake grid road where a 46-year-old man was found, according to a Spiritwood RCMP news release. Witchekan lake is 156 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Part of the road was closed for investigation but it has since been re-opened. The RCMP and a collision reconstructionist are investigating.