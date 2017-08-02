A Wisconsin man seems to have paid little attention to Saskatchewan laws when he came to the province on a hunting trip last fall.

Willard Niessner, 80, of Manitowoc, Wis. has been fined $4,200 for unlawful hunting and is under a two-year suspension from applying for a big game licence in Saskatchewan.

In November 2016, Niessner was charged and fined by Ministry of Environment conservation officers for hunting without a valid licence and was told he could not apply for a big game, game bird or trapping licence in the province for at least one year.

A few weeks later, officers found out he was hunting white-tailed deer in the Spiritwood area despite his suspension.

Officers interviewed a local outfitting camp owner, who said the accused had been a client of his in early December.

Niessner was again charged for hunting without a licence.

He recently pleaded guilty to hunting violations under The Wildlife Act in Spiritwood provincial court.

Those who know of wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations are urged to call Saskatchewan's toll-free Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-667-7561.