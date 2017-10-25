It has been a relatively warm and windy fall in most of Saskatchewan, but Wednesday night the province will get a blast of winter weather.

Northern Saskatchewan is already dealing with snow on the ground following a weaker system that passed through Tuesday.

Snow is already on the ground near La Ronge, Sask., with a weak system that passed through Tuesday night. (Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline)

A second clipper system has developed in Alberta, which will cross through Saskatchewan Wednesday, bringing with it snow, rain and strong winds.

A atorm system will pass through Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing windy weather and heavy snow to central areas of the province. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

As this system pushes in, heavy snow will fall through the northern grainbelt area and continue to the southeast. Around 10 centimetres is expected in west central Saskatchewan, with slightly less forecasted towards the south and east.

Southern Saskatchewan will remain in a warm pool of air, supporting showers Wednesday afternoon. As the system's cold from sweeps through, though, the temperature will plummet quickly.

Wednesday night flurries will move farther south, with the risk of a couple centimetres of snow in Saskatoon and Regina by the following morning.

Heavy snow is expected in central Saskatchewan, which will lead to poor road conditions Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

In the wake of this fast moving system, the province will see much cooler weather. Daily highs will peak near the freezing mark for most areas on Thursday.

Winds a concern after last week's powerful storm

This low pressure system will bring strong northwest winds to the province as well.

A wind warning is in effect for the Cypress Hills area. Winds in the region could gust upwards of 90 km/h Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The rest of southern and central Saskatchewan can expect gusty winds near 60-70 km/h overnight into Thursday.

Those strong winds along with the snow Wednesday night will mean poor travel conditions for much of the province, especially in southwest and west central Saskatchewan. Low visibility with blowing snow is expected, as well as slushy road conditions as temperatures fall towards 0 C Wednesday night.

SaskPower is asking customers to brace for possible power outages. The Crown corporation said there is a possibility downed lines or fallen trees could cause outages. Last week's extreme wind gusts may also have weakened some trees and equipment.

Any problems can be reported by dialing 310-2220.

People are also reminded to be careful around downed powerlines as they are dangerous. Stay at least 10 metres away.

Storm will move out quickly

High pressure will follow this low pressure system, clearing things out for Thursday. Winds should also ease through the day on Thursday.

Although temperatures will jump back towards the double digits this weekend, cooler weather will return next week, with temperatures at or below 0 C expected on Halloween night.