Two winter storm warnings are in effect in Saskatchewan as of early Friday morning and it's expected that the weather will only get worse.

Lloydminster and the Leader and Gull Lake areas are under the warnings.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Martensville and the Outlook areas are under winter storm watches.

Swift Current and Kindersley are under blowing snow advisories.

What to expect this weekend

A pacific weather system formed in British Columbia is making its way east and will ramp up as it moves into Saskatchewan this weekend.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in west central and southwest Saskatchewan. It's expected to begin snowing Friday night and to continue through the day Saturday — at times heavily reducing visibility.

The snow in the Battlefords and Saskatoon area is expected to be the fluffy type while the snow in the south is expected to be heavier and wetter.

Southeast Saskatchewan may see a little snow through Saturday and Sunday but less than the southwest. By Sunday, the snow will lighten up a little but will likely still fall through the day in the province.

On Sunday and possibly into Monday, a Colorado low will make its way north from the United States into Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Our neighbours to the east may get most of the bad weather but around five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in southeast Saskatchewan Sunday night and into Monday.