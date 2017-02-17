Most of Saskatchewan has been basking in warm, snow-melting temperatures and sunshine this week. But it's hard not to turn green with envy when looking at weather in the southwest, particularly Maple Creek.

The community is Saskatchewan's own little California. It often tops the charts for warm temperatures in the province.

Just this week, Maple Creek broke temperature records for three straight days. It was also the warmest city in Canada on Valentine's Day, hitting 18.9 C.

@SLangeneggerCBC t-shirt weather here, just passing through though.. pic.twitter.com/Sha3Au8YsL — @Derekcarrier3

Why so warm?

Although it is uncommon for Maple Creek to see this type of heat wave in February, it often has days above the freezing mark throughout the winter.

So why is it so warm compared to neighbouring communities such as Estevan, which is farther south?

Maple Creek's geography is a major factor in its mild weather. Situated to the northeast of Cypress Hills, it experiences a weather phenomenon called adiabatic heating. This is similar to what is seen with Calgary's winter chinooks.

Science of chinooks

Most prairie residents have heard of the chinook winds, which can transform southern Alberta into a warm oasis in the dead of winter.

During a chinook, moist, Pacific air is pushed eastward up against the west side of the Rocky Mountains. As the air rises, the pressure drops and the moist air cools.

This happens at a rate of five degrees per 1,000 metres (known as the moist adiabatic lapse rate). As this air cools it loses a lot of its moisture through condensation and precipitation.

It has been so warm in Saskatchewan that residents like Sarah Phipps have swapped snowboots for sandals in mid-February. (Facebook/Sarah Phipps)

The now drier air travels down the east side of the mountains towards Calgary. As it descends, the pressure rises and the air is compressed. This causes the air to heat up.

Because dry air warms faster than moist air (at 10 degrees per 1,000 metres), the air on the eastern side of the mountains is much warmer than the air on the west side of the mountains.

A similar phenomenon occurs near Maple Creek, at a smaller scale. When southwest winds are set up in the area, it creates adiabatic heating.

What happens in Maple Creek ...

As the air descends on Cypress Hills, the pressure increases and the air is compressed, warming it up.

Because of Maple Creek's proximity to the Cypress Hills, the warm air settles in the community, bumping its temperatures up in relation to its surroundings.

The farther away from the elevation, the lesser the warming effect.

This week, Saskatchewan is seeing a large ridge in the upper atmosphere, and above-seasonal air flooding through the prairies.

When you combine this already mild air with this mini "chinook" scenario in the Cypress Hills, the results are summer-like temperatures in Maple Creek in the middle of February.