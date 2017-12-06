Winter driving conditions exist across most of Saskatchewan today, with icy, slippery sections or swirling snow.

Travel is not recommend on several highways west of North Battleford, including between Maidstone and Lloydminster on Highway 16. Most of the roads in this area are reported to be icy, with snow drifts, swirling snow, and drifting snow.

The poor road conditions may have been to blame for multiple accidents in the Maidstone and Lloydminster area Tuesday night. Several vehicles were in the ditch near Marshall, Sask. — 17 kilometres south-east of Lloydminster — and collisions were reported on Highways 21 and 303 in the area as well.

Highway 21 was blocked for several hours as the RCMP dealt with a single vehicle collision involving a semi and tanker trailer, but reopened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Additionally on Tuesday night, a semi-truck jack-knifed and blocked Highway 11 between Lumsden and Disley, approximately 28 kilometres north of Regina. The highway was closed for about four hours.