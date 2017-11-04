Winter conditions have settled over parts of Saskatchewan and the public is being urged to drive carefully after a series of collisions in Saskatoon overnight.

Saskatoon police reported 16 crashes between 6 p.m. CST on Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday morning, including two that led to injuries.

The City of Saskatoon said seven centimetres of snow had fallen by Saturday morning, with another three centimetres expected to fall today.

Its street-clearing crews are prioritizing busy roads like Circle Drive, 22nd Street and Idylwyld Drive while the snow continues.

"Once the snowfall ends, the 72-hour priority street cleanup will begin, which includes plowing, grading and sanding," said the city in a news release.

"After 72 hours, ongoing cleanup includes snow removal in business improvement districts, along Circle Drive, bridges and overpasses, and other areas as required."

Dangerous driving conditions

Persistent snow also created slippery and icy conditions on many Saskatchewan roads, forcing some drivers to cancel their travel.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline advises motorists to stay off the roads in the Maple Creek and Swift Current areas.

@PQuinlanGlobal travel not recommended around the Tisdale area, plowed my way into Town today, be careful if you need to head out #skstorm — @edwinpierrot26

Police reminded drivers to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations, and to be cautious of snow- and ice-covered roads.

According to Environment Canada, a snowfall warning is still in place for ​Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy.

Earlier snowfall warnings for eastern Saskatchewan were lifted late Saturday morning.