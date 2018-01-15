Sask. outdoor campers brave chilly prairie temps

A group of chilly campers braved the winter elements this weekend.

Learn To Winter Camp with SaskOutdoors was held this weekend in Lumsden at the Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre, about 30 kilometres northwest of Regina.

"It's not as bad as people are making it out to be," said Colin Frey, wilderness guide and owner of Renewed By Nature. "Winter camping can be quite fun and quite pleasant."

Campers at the retreat learned how to choose appropriate winter sites. (Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre )

Campers bundled up and spent 24 hours eating and sleeping outdoors, at times in sub-zero temperatures.

Other scheduled activities included: Lessons on winter campcraft, cooking, site selection, trip planning and back country travel.

Staying warm

When temperatures dropped, Sask Outdoors member Taniya Heuchert took the group out on a hike to ensure body temperatures remained stable.

"It makes a real tremendous difference to do something so little as just going for a walk," said Heuchert.

Frey also built a hot tent, complete with a wood burning stove, for participants who needed the extra heat.

Further safety precautions

The group reminds outdoor campers to always have extra layers of clothing on-hand.

"You always want to be aware of what you're wearing and how to shed or add a layer very quickly," said Frey.

He also advised campers to be aware of how moist their clothing becomes. Wet garments can provoke a potentially dangerous chill.