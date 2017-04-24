Drivers in Regina may be held up when travelling downtown this week.

According to the city, its crews will be installing fibre optic cable on Winnipeg Street, between South Railway and Saskatchewan Drive.

#YQRTraffic | Winnipeg St - S Railway to Sask Dr closed for fibre optic cable installation, dates/locations at https://t.co/s7eIImZnfl #YQR — @CityofRegina

The section of Winnipeg Street between South Railway Street and 9th Avenue will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The section of Winnipeg Street between 9th Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The timing of the project is dependent on the weather's co-operation.

The city reminds drivers to slow down in construction zones and consider alternate routes to avoid construction.