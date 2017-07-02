The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have lost on Saturday night, but an Alberta man is holding a ticket for a huge win.

During Saturday's home opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Riders first game in the new stadium, the Regina Rams 50/50 Draw climbed to $554,000.

The prize was claimed on Sunday by Darren Schnell of Airdrie, Alta. He will net 50 per cent of the revenue at $277,000.

The jackpot is believed to be a record-setter. In November 2013, a Rams 50/50 winner received $252,087.

The draw was made at Mosaic Stadium during the fourth quarter of the football game.

The winning ticket was announced and shown on the big screen.

Schnell's ticket number was B-679067.