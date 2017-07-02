The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have lost on Saturday night, but an Alberta man is holding a ticket for a huge win.
During Saturday's home opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Riders first game in the new stadium, the Regina Rams 50/50 Draw climbed to $554,000.
The prize was claimed on Sunday by Darren Schnell of Airdrie, Alta. He will net 50 per cent of the revenue at $277,000.
The jackpot is believed to be a record-setter. In November 2013, a Rams 50/50 winner received $252,087.
The draw was made at Mosaic Stadium during the fourth quarter of the football game.
The winning ticket was announced and shown on the big screen.
Schnell's ticket number was B-679067.