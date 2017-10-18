Wind gusts overnight in Saskatchewan wreaked havoc on trees and power lines, leaving residents with cleaning up to do Wednesday.

At least 17 weather stations across the province reported gusts at or over 100 kilometres per hour overnight Tuesday.

Wind warnings have now been lifted in Saskatchewan.

The winds were also the driving force behind numerous grass fires in southern Saskatchewan, including the wildfire that caused evacuations in Burstall and Leader.

In Regina, tree branches of all sizes lined streets and sidewalks, with some larger trees downed in Victoria Park, in front yards and on top of garages.

The wind also toppled over garbage and recycling bins, resulting in litter being blown around neighbourhoods.

Along with this minor damage, SaskPower reported some downed power lines caused fires, which have since been dealt with.

In a media release on Wednesday, SaskTel said customers may continue to experience service outages, including home phone, cellular, Internet, and TV services until power is restored provincewide.

All SaskTel sites have back-up batteries in the event of a power outage, but some may eventually lose battery life. SaskTel said it is placing generators at key locations throughout the province.

People share photos of damage

One woman posted on Facebook about how an airborne pylon hit her car. (Facebook)

Hey @SheilaColesCBC look what blew into my mom’s yard last night! Anyone missing a trampoline? pic.twitter.com/f0rxMusHzi — @alexisohalexis

@SheilaColesCBC who has seen the wind? Our fence. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/0ku2wrMnvE — @davidjhorth

That's one strong flag. Pole went down before the flag came off! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/UjdZW6HKhn — @ShelbyBudd1

Crazy gusts and only 1 tree down that effects play on #4 #skstorm @Deervalleygc pic.twitter.com/mwgRkBaCws — @hueni_78