Casino Regina cancels Williams and Ree show, citing Broncos tribute concert controversy

Casino Regina has cancelled an upcoming appearance by Williams and Ree, a comedy duo who drew criticism for a joke told during a benefit concert in Saskatoon for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

A notice on the casino's website about the cancellation of the May 24 show tribute controversy controversy as a reason for cancelling the event.

"Due to content concerns stemming from the recent Humboldt Broncos tribute concert, Casino Regina has made the decision to cancel the Williams and Ree comedy show originally scheduled for May 24, 2018 in the Show Lounge," the statement reads.

The night of the tribute concert, Williams had launched into a parody of American country singer Luke Bryan's tune Country Girl (Shake It For Me).

"Indian boy, shake it for me, boy, shake it for me, boy, shake it for meeeeee," sang Williams. "Shake it from the river, shake it from the trees, shake it for the Indian with STDs."

The Casino said they will refund all ticket holders.