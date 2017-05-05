William Shatner is in Regina this weekend for his second appearance at the Fan Expo.

Shatner is a busy man and is currently shooting a movie called Senior Moment in Palm Springs, Calif.

Then he's off to Germany to shoot the second season of Better Late than Never — all while working on a new Christmas album.

Shatner will be in attendance at Fan Expo in Regina this weekend. (CBC)

Q: What can you tell us about your next Christmas album?

A: If I can get the time and the material together, we're going to have fun with a Christmas album. What it is exactlty, I'm not sure.

Q: When do you sleep?

A: Infrequently, restlessly and perturbed.

Before Shatner leads a celebrity Q&A at the expo, he took some questions from The Morning Edition and his fans on Twitter.

@SheilaColesCBC @WilliamShatner What's his current favorite TV show? 😁 — @br_i_shank

A: I love Dancing with the Stars. I know its been on the air for along time. I just love the drama. I love the people. I'm good friends with some. To me, it's a higly dramatic show.

@SheilaColesCBC @WilliamShatner Ahhhh you did it! I would love to know what he thinks of the new @startrekcbs series that's about to debut. When will it air?? — @ericandersonyxe

A: I have no idea what it is, where it is, who's in it, who's doing it. I'm as virginal as he is.

@SheilaColesCBC @WilliamShatner Of all the amazing things he has done in his career, what does he think is the most worthwhile? What is he most professionally proud of? — @RajBhardwajMD

A: I have an intuition that there is more goodness on social media than there is ugliness of which we see so much. I have started a movement to tap into that.

@SheilaColesCBC @WilliamShatner Why are you basically the coolest octogenarian on Planet Earth? — @yxecows

A: First of all (laughs), octogenarian has an ugly ring to it. We don't want to say "octogenarian." Maybe even "elderly person," but octogenarian sound like eight sides. There's, like, an [octogon] around me. Why am I the coolest? You have made me the coolest. In fact, I'm not cool at all. I'm sort of just like a rocking chair sort of person.

Q: What question do you get asked most often by fans?

A: If I were to say so, then they would either ask them or not ask them... I love to hear what the audience wants to know. I'll turn the answers into something or other. I don't even want to anticipate what's going to happening. Living in the moment is really the best way to do it.