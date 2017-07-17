A man and a teen are facing wildlife charges after a gull was killed at the Country Thunder music festival in Craven, Sask.

RCMP say they got a report over the weekend of two males having caught and killed a bird in the campground.

Police investigated and laid charges against a man and a teen under section 6 (1) of the Wildlife Regulation Act, which protects migratory birds.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said he didn't have the details as to what happened to the gull.

Last year, a kitten was reported to have been set on fire at the festival. A man and a teen were charged with causing distress to an animal, but the charges were later stayed.

Medical emergency

In the 24-hour period from Sunday morning to Monday morning, RCMP say they got 34 calls for service.

Police also responded to a medical emergency at 12:40 a.m. CST Monday involving an unresponsive male on the event grounds. Police and medical staff provided initial medical care until the arrival of STARS. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said they got a total of 135 calls for service at this year's event. Last year, there were 114 calls for service.

Only one impaired driving charge was laid this year.

"I expect that the public attention, the negativity surrounding impaired driving and the harm that it can cause is sinking in," Cleary said.

"Our presence in and around the site was obviously very pronounced and noticeable. So whether it's our enforcement or just the decision making of the public, together I think that contributed to the reduction."

He said there were about 40 officers stationed in and around the event.