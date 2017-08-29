A 70-kilometre stretch of northern highway near the Saskatchewan border with Manitoba was closed due to a wildfire Monday night.

Highway 106 was shut down between the junction with Highway 135 and the town of Creighton, Sask., at about 4 p.m. CST on Monday. Creighton is about 540 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

A wildfire was expected to cross the road some time Monday afternoon. According to the Highway Hotline website, the road was still closed at about 8 p.m.

For up to date information visit the Highway Hotline website.