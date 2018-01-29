Some call it the 911 for wildlife — the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan held the Gone Wild for Wildlife fundraiser in Saskatoon on Saturday.

"If we didn't make the money we make at this fundraiser, we wouldn't be able to keep (our volunteers) on for as long as we need them," said Lakelyn Wylie, president of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan.

Asides from face painting and an archery station, fundraiser participants shared their favourite rescue stories.

Through her years of volunteer work, Wylie said her most memorable wildlife rescue involved a porcupine.

Bats were also a type of critter featured at the event. (Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan Facebook page)

"It was massive," she said. "Once I managed to get it into the container and take it to the vet I was so full of adrenaline."

In order to capture the injured porcupine she said she had to throw a blanket over top of it.

Rescue education

Before any rescues are made, all volunteers are supplied with training and a mentorship to ensure wildlife is dealt with appropriately.

"Anytime a volunteer responds to a call if they're not totally sure how they should handle it there is an extensive list of resources that they can reach out to," she said, noting animal rehabilitation workers are easily reached by phone.

Injured animals are immediately taken to veterinarians after they're picked up.

After rehabilitation the critters are returned to their natural habitat.

"It's extremely rewarding and that is a huge benefit that gets to fall to our wildlife rehabbers," she said.