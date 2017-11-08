The teenager who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Regina girl was like an ordinary kid in many ways — except that he took part in a brutal killing.

On Tuesday, the teen received a seven-year sentence through Saskatchewan's Intensive Rehabilitative Custody Supervision (IRCS) program, with four years to be served in custody. He's 19 now but was 16 at the time of Hannah Leflar's murder and cannot be named because of his age.

"He lived the life of an average 16-year-old, be it playing video games, having a girlfriend and going to school," Justice Lian Schwann wrote in her sentencing decision.

Justice Lian Schwann concluded the Crown did not prove the teen who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Hannah Leflar's death had enough moral blameworthiness or culpability in the crime to be sentenced as an adult. (Submitted by Janet Leflar)

Schwann began her conclusion of the 62-page written decision by saying it was not an easy one to make.

The teen helped lure Leflar to her home, where her ex-boyfriend Skylar Prockner attacked her with a hunting knife. Prockner stabbed Leflar more than 10 times in her parents' bedroom, while his friend and accomplice watched.

"I am very mindful of the extreme violence perpetrated on an innocent young girl within the sanctuary of her own home for no apparent reason other than to avenge a jilted boyfriend's hurt feelings," Schwann wrote.

Willingness to participate 'abhorrent'

Schwann wrote that although the teen was aware of the plan for murder — and actively part of its cover-up — he did not devise the plan.

"He was not the operative mind behind it, did not participate in the actual stabbing, did not take any measure to prevent Hannah from leaving or assist [Prockner] by holding her legs down."

The judge said the teen's evidence of planning and participation was confusing and inconsistent, but accepted the teen willingly joined Prockner on the day of the Leflar's death knowing she would be murdered.

'You know I'm in'

That morning, Prockner texted the teen about his plan. He asked the teen to talk to Leflar and get her to meet him at her home after school.

When the teen asked why, Prockner offered him an out, saying: "That's fine im sure I can do this alone unless you do wanna come if you have work I can take you there this will only take 10 mins max if you wanna do it I'll fill you in more when I come to get you."

About 15 minutes later, the teen replied: "You know I'm in."

"There was no ambiguity or hesitation on his part," the judge wrote.

She called the teen's willingness to participate "abhorrent," like his failure to warn Leflar.

However, Schwann said the teen didn't act out of anger or malice toward the girl and had no motive beyond helping his friend.

The judge wrote the teen's strong fear of losing Prockner's (above) friendship showed "immaturity and emotional weakness." (Facebook)

Teen 'liked school, had decent grades'

The teen doesn't have a history of substance abuse and prior to the murder had no criminal record, although he did engage in conversations about gang activities and violence.

He had a steady job at a fast food restaurant, and used some of his earnings to provide for his family what his mother could not.

The truly unfortunate part is that [Prockner], his closest friend, was dangerously dark and unstable. - Justice Lian Schwann

In elementary school, "he was a loner, had temper tantrums, was ridiculed and bullied. He struggled to make and keep friends," the decision says.

The court psychologist said the teen had a rocky childhood and experienced abuse from caregivers. However, she found he had "adapted well to social difficulties, liked school, had decent grades and encountered no problems with other students."

After his mom broke up with an allegedly abusive partner, the teen was able to "mellow out." He found a core group of friends, becoming closest with Prockner.

The teen was a follower and a people pleaser, the judge wrote, swayed by peers and particularly "obsessed" with Prockner.

"That he was heavily influenced by his peers is by no means unusual for teenagers," the judge wrote, noting his social immaturity left him vulnerable to the whims of his closest friend.

"The truly unfortunate part is that [Prockner], his closest friend, was dangerously dark and unstable."

Attempts to 'game the system'

Since Leflar's murder, the youth has been at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina. The decision said he was abandoned by family and friends since his incarceration and noted staff questioned his motivation, saying he would pout, get frustrated and take a victim stance.

His 'cheeking' medication and feigning self-harm exemplifies a lack of progress on his part, manifests a manipulative tendency and immaturity. - Justice Lian Schwann

Schwann noted the teen had not developed as the system would have liked while at Dojack, noting he made attempts to "game the system."

"His 'cheeking' medication and feigning self-harm exemplifies a lack of progress on his part, manifests a manipulative tendency and immaturity," she wrote.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard the teen had lied for two years about his role in and knowledge of the murder.

Return to society inevitable

The teen had a desire to see Leflar dead, yet had no hostility towards her, Schwann said, adding that that increases his moral culpability and is something he'll have to deal with that for the rest of his life.

The teen needs to mature "so that he can constructively address his many issues," Schwann said. The court psychologist believes he has other undiagnosed disorders in addition to his depression, which was identified after the murder.

The judge said she was satisfied that the teen presents at low-risk to reoffend, provided his issues are addressed and he receives treatment, and that an IRCS order is his best shot at rehabilitation.

"He requires intensive counselling and ongoing education to prepare himself for his eventual re-entry into society."