The Regina Pats were routed 6-1 by the Seattle Thunderbirds in WHL action Wednesday night.

Sam Steel scored the first goal of the game to give Regina a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the first period but Seattle responded with a goal of their own minutes later.

From then on, it was all Seattle from there as they would score 5 more unanswered goals to even up the best-of-seven game series at two games apiece.

Pats goalie Tyler Brown made 18 saves before sitting out the third period in favour of Jordan Hollett.

Sami Moilenan had the game winner for Seattle and Nolan Volcan scored the insurance winner.

The Pats parade to the penalty box cost them as Seattle went two-for-seven on the powerplay.

Regina went one-for-three in the loss.

It was the second consecutive game on the road for the Pats, who play one more in Seattle on Friday before heading back to Regina for game six and, if necessary, seven.