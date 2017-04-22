Austin Wagner was the lone goal scorer for the Regina Pats Friday as they fell 3-1 in Game 1 of the WHL's Eastern Conference final.

Goalie Tyler Brown made 22 saves, while Filip Ahl and Sergey Zborovskiy assisted on Wagner's tally.

The Regina Pats scored early in the game but that would be it, as Lethbridge Hurricanes goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 36 of 37 shots on net.

Giorgio Estephan scored twice for the Hurricanes, including an empty-net insurance goal later in the third period. Jordy Bellerive scored in the second period on the power play, as the Hurricanes converted one of three chances.

The Pats went zero-for-two on the power play.

The Hurricanes lead the Pats 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Pats and Hurricanes will play Game 2 Saturday evening at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

In the league's Western Conference finals, the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Kelowna Rockets 5-4, taking a 1-0 series lead.