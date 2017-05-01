Games one and two of the WHL playoff finals sold out in minutes.
According to the Regina Pats, tickets for game one sold out in two minutes while tickets for game two sold out in five minutes.
Approximately 120 people lined up in attempt to grab tickets, some of which doubled up by ordering online while standing in line at the box office.
- Regina Pats super fan impressed by resilience in comeback win
- Regina Pats clinch Eastern Conference, headed for WHL playoff finals
Kjeldt Gattinger chose to forego the online method.
"I think the site's going to crash," Gattinger said.
Gattinger had some spare time in his day. He originally tried to buy tickets at Safeway but they were gone in minutes as well.
"I actually think the old-fashioned method is going to work before the electronic method."
Gattinger has been to one game this season though he has never been to a WHL playoff final.
"I'm starting to catch a little bit of the fever so I thought I'd come down and give it a try."
The Pats advanced to the WHL championship series after they walloped the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 on Sunday.They will play the Seattle Thunderbirds for a chance to hoist the Ed Chynoweth Cup.
The Pats are playing for the cup for the first time since 1984.
Game one is Friday at 7 p.m. CST.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.