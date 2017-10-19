Regina's White Pony Lodge is organizing a search for a missing woman in the city's North Central neighbourhood.

Tina Marie Gambler, 33, was last seen on Oct. 2, according to the RCMP. Her family formally reported her missing on Tuesday.

"As the days went on the family became more and more concerned," said Shawna Oochoo, the co-founder of White Pony Lodge, a community group that focuses on neighbourhood safety.

'They just want her home,' says Shawna Oochoo, co-founder of the White Pony Lodge. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Oochoo said Gambler's family reached out to White Pony Lodge and asked for the search to be conducted.

"I'm told she's a mother to two or three children. They miss her dearly," she said.

"They just want her home."

The search will be conducted over a four day period, as a group of volunteers covers the area in four quadrants, Oochoo said.

Volunteers will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at the White Pony Lodge and begin the search following a briefing from police and a group smudge.

She is described as being five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair that matches her eye colour.

She has a tattoo of her last name on her right arm and small devils tattooed on both her forearms.

Those looking to volunteer have been asked to dress warm, wear proper footwear, and bring a flashlight.