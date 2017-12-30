A new support group, hosted by Regina's White Pony Lodge, is meant to help survivors of residential schools heal together in a safe place.

Several North Central community members have either attended residential schools, or had relatives attend residential school, says Shawna Oochoo, White Pony Lodge's program co-ordinator. These survivors have expressed a desire for a sharing circle to talk about what they have been through, she said.

"It's really sharing each other's experiences with the goal of coming together and healing together," she said.

To Oochoo, hosting the circle fits well within the non-profit organization's mission to create a safe and connected community.

'It's having young members, youth, participate in this circle as well, so that they can create and bridge an understanding of where, possibly, some of their issues stem from.' - Shawna Oochoo, White Pony Lodge

The Intergenerational Trauma Support Group will be created by for survivors, for survivors, she said. Others are welcome to attend as well, provided they receive prior approval from the group.

Oochoo's hope is that at the end of a four-week trial run, White Pony Lodge will have a better idea of what the needs of the community are, and what kind of supports they may want.

The support group will meet on Monday evenings throughout January, starting at 8 p.m. CST at White Pony Lodge's headquarters at 2901 Fifth Avenue.