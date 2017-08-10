The White City overpass section of the Regina Bypass project opened on Thursday.

The overpass includes a pedestrian walkway that will connect with the Trans Canada Trail.

"For residents of White City and surrounding area, this overpass means safer access to and from their communities," Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a news release.

​The bypass has been under construction for more than two years. Last month, the Balgonie overpass opened near Highways 1 and 46.

With the opening of the overpass and work being done on a service road, people will be able to commute to Highway 33 from Balgonie without getting on Highway 1.

The first phase of the Regina Bypass construction between Balgonie and Highway 33 will be completed this fall, including the overpasses at Balgonie, White City and Tower Road.

The Pilot Butte overpass will be partially open to traffic in 2017 and fully operational in 2018, the province says.