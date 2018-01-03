Although temperatures across the province are still far below zero, it's time to mark your calendars and start planning your 2018 camping trip.



As of April 9, campers will be able to book overnight campsites at Saskatchewan provincial parks.

According to the provincial government, the online registration system has been tested in advance of this year's rush.

Campsite reservations will be staggered, as in past years, with the registration launch taking place over 12 days.

The registration order is:

April 9: Blackstrap, Pike Lake

April 10: Buffalo Pound, Douglas, Danielson

April 11: Echo Valley, Rowan's Ravine

April 12: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

April 13: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain

April 16: Cypress Hills

April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, The Battlefords

April 18: Meadow Lake

April 19: Bronson Forest, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake

April 20: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills

Campers can also apply for seasonal summer campsites for the 2018 season starting on Jan. 3. Seasonal campsites are allocated via a lottery system.

The deadline to submit completed applications is Feb. 1 and the draw to award campsites will take place on Feb. 5.

Successful applicants will be contacted by telephone or email.