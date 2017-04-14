Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed while you enjoy your long weekend.

Recycling and garbage collection will be unaffected by the holiday in both Regina and Saskatoon. City Hall and civic offices will be closed in both cities.

Regina

There will be bus service on Friday using Sunday schedules, but transit information centres will be closed. Regular service resumes on Monday. Paratransit will run on a holiday schedule on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

The landfill will be closed on Friday but is open Saturday to Monday.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will close its office from Friday to Monday but the gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre and Art Gallery will be closed from Friday to Monday.

The North West and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centres will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Both centres will be open on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be public skates held at the Co-operators Centre. The Regina Sportplex will be open throughout the long weekend.

Parking metres will not be in effect on Friday but will be enforced as usual from Saturday to Monday.

Saskatoon

Parking metres will not be in effect on Friday and Saturday, but you will still have to move your vehicle within posted area time limits. The impound lot will not be releasing vehicles from Friday to Monday. The landfill will be unaffected this long weekend.

All Saskatoon Public Library locations will be closed. The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and admission is free.

The transit customer service centre will be closed. Transit will operate on Sunday/holiday hours on Friday and go back to regular service on Monday. Access transit will operate holiday service Friday and Monday from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance.

Leisure centres: