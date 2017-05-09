Run-of-the-mill speeding tickets don't make the news, but late last week RCMP in southern Saskatchewan tracked a Jeep going close to twice the speed limit — which will cost the driver nearly $500.

RCMP in Weyburn — about 100 kilometres southeast of Regina — said they set up to conduct speed enforcement along Highway 39, between the towns of Yellow Grass and McTaggart, late Friday afternoon.

They said that as an RCMP officer was tracking the speed of one vehicle with radar, another vehicle — a Jeep Wrangler — broke into the radar beam, posting an eye-popping speed of 189 km/h.

The speed limit on Highway 39 is 100 km/h.

The officer, according to the RCMP, allowed the first vehicle to pass through and took another reading on the Jeep, this time showing a 168 km/h reading.

Mounties were able to pull the driver of the Jeep over and automatically impounded it for a week, as prescribed by the Traffic Safety Act any time someone is stopped for driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

RCMP also wrote the driver a ticket for $492.