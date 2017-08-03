Weyburn's police chief hopes a new, incentive-based program will prevent people from getting the behind the wheel after they have been drinking.

Police Chief Marlo Pritchard said the initiative, which launches later this month, will give customers at local bars a free taxi ride home if they hand over their car keys.

Pritchard said all taxi companies, and a majority of restaurants and bars, have agreed to take part. The initiative has also received sponsorship from Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

Here's how it will work:

Customers who feel they have had too much to drink will hand their keys over to bar staff.

The staff will lock all keys up and include the customers' names and phone numbers.

At the end of the night, the keys will end up at the police station, where they can be picked up the following day.

In return, customers will receive a voucher for a free taxi ride and be entered in a draw for prizes.

Bar staff will also be entered in a draw for prizes.

Program sparked by fatal crashes

Two Weyburn men were charged with impaired driving in two fatal crashes earlier this year. Neither crash occurred in the Weyburn area.

A 62-year-old man was killed near Moose jaw, Sask., in February. A 34-year-old man from Weyburn was charged with impaired driving.​

In January, 40-year-old Daphne Schmidt was killed in a collision near Southey, Sask. She was a mother of two, and was about to become a grandmother. Last month, 34-year-old Wade Ganje from Weyburn was sentenced to three years for his role in the crash.

"Weyburn early this year was in the news for the wrong reasons," said Pritchard. "It hit this community hard."

He said on average there are about 40 impaired driving charges in the region his service polices a year. He said those numbers aren't dropping but holding steady.

"One is too many, so we're trying to drop those numbers down," Pritchard said.

He said over the past year and a half, his service has focused on decreasing impaired driving numbers through checkstops around liquor establishments.

The pilot project begins on Aug. 31 and will run for two months.