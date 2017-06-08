An increase in the price of oil and gas is good for everybody, even if Saskatchewan's energy sector still hasn't fully recovered from the woes of a slumping economy, a Weyburn city councillor says.

"Come to town and look around because there's likely opportunities," said Jeff Richards at the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas show in Weyburn on Wednesday, adding that the oil field service industry in southern Saskatchewan has been having difficulties finding people to fill entry-level positions.

When the energy sector declined in the province, Richards said there wasn't a large population drop in Weyburn but hotels did take a hit when it came to filling vacant rooms.

"There still was a labour shortage going into when oil softened up," Richards said. "A lot of folks that weren't as lucky or able to find work, I think now are starting to get back to work."

Richards described the oil sector in Weyburn as "a little bit more buoyant," saying there have been more people interested in making investments, such as wells being drilled.

Doug Martens said there is a sense of cautious optimism within the energy sector since the beginning of the year. (Carl Sincennes/Radio-Canada)

"There has been, I would say, a sense of cautious optimism since the beginning of the year," agreed Doug Martens, president of Estevan Meter.

Martens said some of the challenges have been related to the cyclical nature of the business, which makes people hesitant to return to the field.

"Our heads are sort of coming from below the water and we're getting a slight breath of air," Martens said.