A Weyburn, Sask., man is facing four counts of impaired driving after a fatal collision near Moose Jaw, Sask., on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. CST, the RCMP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 39.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man is facing four charges, all of which are related to impaired driving, including one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle over .08 causing death.

The man charged and two passengers were transported to hospital following the collision.

The 34-year-old made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday morning. He is due back in court Tuesday morning.