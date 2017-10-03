An abundance of rain and snow fell upon southern Saskatchewan Monday.

Preliminary numbers show Cypress Hills Provincial Park reported 35 centimetres of snow on the ground as of 3 p.m. CST.

A low pressure system anchored itself over southern Saskatchewan and brought a mixture of thunderstorms, strong wind and precipitation.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning and cautioned against highway travel.

Close to 60 millimetres of precipitation hit Lucky Lake and the Kindersley area saw 56 millimetres of rain. Environment Canada includes snow in reported amounts of rain.

The Chinook School Division cancelled rural buses for Monday and Tuesday. Pictured are the conditions that caused a bus, vacant of students, to slide off a grid road Monday. (Chinook School Division/Facebook)

Watrous got 54.5 millimetres of rain. Elbow and Leader weren't far behind with 49.9 and 48 millimetres respectively. Hundson Bay and Wynyard both reported close to 40 millimetres and Swift Current reported 34.1.

Extremely poor driving conditions on Highway 1. These taken just east of Cypress Hills by Donnaleen Bowns. She said most semis were unable to make inclines due to the ice and snow on the highway. Travel not recommended in the area #skstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/Xos8ARhO4L — @ChristyCBC

Regina received 18.8 millimetres of moisture. These totals were reported by 3 p.m. CST.

A winter storming warning remained in effect for the Maple Creek and Cypress HIlls Provincial Park area Tuesday morning.

Additional snowfall is expected to add to the more than 50 centimetres of snow which has fallen since Sunday.

The precipitation is expected to taper off mid-day Tuesday, but highway travel is still not recommended in the area.