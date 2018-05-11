Swift Current Broncos chasing Western Hockey League title in Friday's Game 5

It's been 25 years since Saskatchewan has brought home a Western Hockey League title, but the Swift Current Broncos are looking to end the drought and the excitement in the town is reaching a fever pitch going into Friday night's Game 5.

"There's been a snowball of community support that has kept growing and growing," said Broncos play-by-play broadcaster Shawn Mullin of the hype around the team and their WHL championship series against the Everett Silvertips.

The Broncos currently have a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven series and will be chasing the title on the road Friday in Everett, Wash.

Broncos games are being shown on screens from local bars and restaurants to curling rinks and churches, and farmers are watching and listening while in the midst of seeding, Mullin said.

"People who have never been hockey fans are completely invested. It's unbelievable."

It has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination, but boy, has it been entertaining. - Shawn Mullin, play-by-play broadcaster

And while the Broncos may have the upper hand right now in the series, Mullin said it hasn't been smooth sailing throughout the playoffs.

"You better have a strong heart, I guess. It's been that kind of run," he said.

The playoffs series has featured hard-pitched battles, Mullin said, and each of the Broncos' four games against the Silvertips have been decided by just one goal, including two that went into overtime.

"It has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination, but boy, has it been entertaining."

Memorial Cup

Not only is the WHL title out there, waiting to be won, but a win would also send the Broncos to next weekend's Memorial Cup in Regina.

Mullin predicts that would bring out a big contingent of Broncos fans for the Canadian Hockey League campionship in the Queen City, with the Regina Pats also in contention.

The Pats were ousted by the Broncos in Game 7 of their first-round playoff matchup, but the home team gets an automatic entry into the tournament, along with the champions of Canada's three major junior leagues.

"It will be a whole lot of fun to have two Saskatchewan-based teams in it, but we certainly can't get ahead of ourselves on that front."

Although he won't venture a guess about the outcome of Friday's game, Mullin is hoping for yet another adrenaline-pumping match.

"This is what we live for," he said. "As a play-by-play broadcaster, the drama you get from those kind of games makes it so much more exciting to be part of what we're doing."