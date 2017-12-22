Transport Canada has suspended West Wind Aviation's Air Operator Certificate, citing public safety concerns, and all the company's flights will be grounded.

The move comes on the heels of a West Wind crash in Fond-du-Lac, Sask., on Dec. 13, in which several of the 25 people onboard sustained serious injuries.

Transport Canada said it had identified deficiencies in the company's Operational Control System, which ensures that the company's everyday actions comply with safety requirements for things like dispatching personnel and aircraft. It conducted its investigation between Dec. 18 and 20.

The Transportation Safety Board said earlier this week it had ruled out engine failure as the cause of last week's crash, but that the cause remains unknown.

West Wind aims to resume flights

West Wind Aviation had pre-emptively and voluntarily suspended all of its flying operations over the past 10 days, according to the company.

"We are working diligently to resolve any issues, with the aim of restarting operations as soon as possible," the company said in a press release.

Transport Canada says it will monitor West Wind Aviation's actions as it works to comply with aviation safety regulations, and continue to support the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's investigation into the crash.

Neither West Wind Aviation nor Transport Canada were immediately available for comment.