Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes a warning about West Nile virus.

According to a press release by the provincial government, continued warm weather increases the risk of contracting the virus, so health officials are advising residents to take proper precautions.

The virus is transmitted from the bite of infected Culex tarsalis mosquitoes. They are most active between mid-July and September, and pose the highest risk in southern parts of the province.

"Use appropriate insect repellent; cover up and wear light-coloured, loose fitting, long-sleeved tops and long pants when outdoors," said Phil Curry, provincial West Nile virus co-ordinator, in a press release.

"Also, reduce the time spent outside between dusk and dawn when Culex tarsalis are most likely to bite."

The press release advises residents to ensure window and door screens fit properly and don't have holes, as well as reducing mosquito habitats, such as areas with standing water.

West Nile virus symptoms

The majority of people who become infected with West Nile virus experience mild symptoms such as fever, headaches or body aches. Some people show no symptoms at all.

Saskatchewan's deputy chief medical health officer, Dr. Denise Werker, said most people who contract the virus "improve on their own and don't need laboratory testing or medical attention."

"If you develop serious symptoms like a persistent fever, confusion, neck stiffness or an unusually severe headache, seek medical attention immediately," she added.

A small number of people can develop a more serious illness called West Nile neuroinvasive disease. The disease can cause inflammation of the brain and result in death.

Between 2003 and 2016, there were 157 cases of West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease in Saskatchewan, 17 of which resulted in death.