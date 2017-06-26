The City of Regina has agreed to fund half of the construction costs for a new building that will take shape in City Square Plaza.

On Monday night, city council agreed pay up to $150,000 for the Welcome Services Pavilion.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District has pledged to raise the other half of the money.

It will be located at the west end of the plaza, at the intersection of Lorne Street and 12th Avenue.

The design features windows at the east end of the building facing into the Plaza space.

Regina's City Square Plaza will soon be home to a new Welcome Services Pavilion. (CBC)

Business Improvement staff will be available to provide information to people downtown through checkout windows.

They will also allow people at the park to sign out balls, Frisbees, games and other items. The building will contain a staff washroom, but no public restroom facilities.

Naming rights up for grabs

The RDBID will be responsible for construction and will transfer ownership of the building to the City of Regina once the building is done.

Lovella Jones with RDBID said they plan to have the Welcome Services Pavilion in operation for 2018.

She said the pavilion will be open six days a week from Victoria Day to Labour Day. It would also be open during special events and the farmers market.

According to the agreement, naming rights for the pavilion could be granted to any donor providing more than $100,000 toward the project.