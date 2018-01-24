The man with a plan: Newlywed prepares special welcome to mark wife's first visit to Canada

A new bride received a special surprise on Monday evening at Saskatoon's airport.

The occasion? A welcome for Himadri Thakar, who was visiting Canada for the first time.

The song? Welcome, from the 2007 movie also titled Welcome, accompanied by a choreographed dance by her husband, Vaibhav Thakar.

"All the people at the airport who were there to receive their loved ones, they were so supportive, so happy," Vaibhav recalled. "They were literally cheering for us."

Vaibhav Thakar said people began clapping and cheering as he began his welcome to his wife. (Supplied by Vaibhav Thakar)

The two had wed in India a month before the surprise dance party.

Thakar works in Canada and was waiting to bring his wife to the country once the necessary paperwork was filled out.

"One thing in my mind was just to make her feel special, but everyone around was feeling special," Thakar said.

Thakar said he had been planning the surprise leading up to Himadri's arrival.

He phoned the airport to make arrangements and to see what he could and couldn't do in his performance. He even hired a photographer to document the special occasion.

Vaibhav Thakar sent an email to the Saskatoon airport looking to arrange a special surprise for his wife's first visit to Canada. (Supplied by Vaibhav Thakar)

Thakar, who has lived in Saskatchewan for the last eight years, said the province is one of the friendliest places he has been.

He said before his wife walked through the gate, people were waiting to see what would happen.

"Everyone was waiting — but 'Hey, let's watch and then we can leave,' " he recalled.

"That's just the best thing that can happen. It's not a special moment for just Himadri — it was one for me, too. You know, how great of a place we live in."