A water main broke on the 2000 block St. John's street on Friday, leaving the street almost completely flooded by Sunday morning.

City crews were on-scene and turned the street's water off Sunday morning around 10 a.m..

St. John's water main break0:12

Kyllo Brooks is a resident on the street. He said he noticed crews "barricading the spot" where the break originated on Friday, but workers did not return until Sunday morning.

"There's a lot of kids in the area. That's not really safe," he said.

Crews said the street may be without water for most of the day but couldn't confirm when the issue would be resolved.