Hot weather is continuing in the province of Saskatchewan with more heat warnings on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for:

Leader - Gull Lake, Sask.

Swift Current - Herbert - Cabri - Kyle - Lucky Lake, Sask.

Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills, Sask.

City of Regina, Sask.

Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte - Craik, Sask.

Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte, Sask.

Assiniboia - Gravelbourg - Coronach, Sask.

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone, Sask.

Moosomin - Grenfell - Kipling - Wawota, Sask.

Carlyle - Oxbow - Carnduff - Bienfait - Stoughton, Sask.

Hudson Bay - Porcupine Plain, Sask.

Melfort - Tisdale - Nipawin - Carrot River, Sask.

Pelican Narrows - Cumberland House - Creighton, Sask.

Some spots are expected to see high temperatures at or above 32C, and minimum overnight lows no lower than 16C, especially in southern Saskatchewan.

To start next week, the heat is predicted to ease slightly below warning criteria, with widespread highs of 28-31C expected and overnight lows of 13-15C.

Residents are urged to watch for the symptoms of heat illness including dizziness, fainting, nausea, rapid breathing and heartbeat and extreme thirst.