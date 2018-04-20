There are more than 1,500 applicants competing for only 51 permits to sell weed in Saskatchewan.

As of the April 10 deadline, 1,502 applications for cannabis retail permits had been submitted to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).

In Regina, there were 169 applications for six available permits. In Saskatoon, 177 applications were submitted for seven total permits. There were 107 applications for Moose Jaw's two available permits.

A $1,000 non-refundable fee was required for each submission.

The government has previously said Saskatchewan-based retailers will not be given preference over out-of-province applicants.

On Friday, SLGA said the applications are now open for people who want to wholesale cannabis in Saskatchewan.

The government said wholesalers must physically operate within the province and will sell to retailers rather than the public.

The criteria for wholesalers includes good character, storage and transportation security, as well as the capacity to track and report inventory and sales.

The fee for a wholesale permit is $5,000, including a $2,000 non-refundable application fee and a $3,000 annual permit fee.

Furthermore, the registration fee for federally licensed producers is $2,000, including a $500 non-refundable application fee and a $1,500 annual permit fee.

The province said there is no limit to the number of wholesale permits nor is there a deadline to apply.